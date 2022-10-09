The Benefits of Hiking, According to Experts

Going on a hike may seem like a glorified walk through the woods, but the physical and mental benefits of hiking can outweigh the ones found during a typical neighborhood stroll.

In fact, research from a 2018 issue of the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine recommended that doctors endorse hiking as a healthcare solution to meet physical activity guidelines and counter sedentary lifestyle-related health conditions that increase mortality rates. Not only for its immediate physical benefits, but also for the ways hiking can offer long-term mental and physical health improvements, such as decreased cardiovascular disease risk and reduced stress levels.

According to Rand McClain, D.O., hiking is considered a low-intensity form of aerobic exercise. Low-intensity workouts have less of a cardiovascular impact than higher-intensity exercise and cause less strain on the muscles. Though hikes are typically labeled by how intense they are, so if you want to take your workout to the next level, you can easily find a more strenuous trail. Simply put: The higher the intensity, the higher the impact it will have on your body.

“Allow for some more vigorous hikes as well as some ‘active recovery’ hikes in which very easy movement (as opposed to just complete rest) accelerates cellular recovery,” McClain said.

Although experts consider hiking lower intensity compared to other forms of exercise, hiking still delivers numerous health benefits like any other exercise. And experts say proper warm-up and preparation before a hike is necessary for protecting your body’s muscles and joints.

Here are the benefits you could reap after hitting the trails.