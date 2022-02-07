5 Easy Ways to Eat Healthier

Sometimes, treating yourself with kindness means doing less, particularly when it comes to workouts and nutrition. To make positive diet changes — whether you’re a runner, a lifter or none of the above — the key is to focus on progress over perfection.

In fact, nourishing yourself has as much to do with how you eat as it does with what you eat, according to John Berardi, PhD, the co-founder of Precision Nutrition. A specialist in nutrient biochemistry, he works with athletes to boost their performance and recovery through diet. Here are five healthy-eating principles from him that don’t suck.