6 Ways to Actually Eat Slowly — and Enjoy It

But if you polish off your plate faster than it takes to wash it, your body and brain never get the chance to register what’s happening and respond accordingly. Slow down and you’re unlikely to overeat in the moment and in the future, says Melanson.



Bonus perks? Slowing down may also make digestion go more smoothly, says Scott-Dixon. When you chow down, your food essentially busts its way through, catching your stomach and intestines off guard, so they can’t properly process it. You might also kick-start your sympathetic nervous system (your fight-or-flight response), which shunts blood away from the digestive system and can mess with the contractions the intestines use to move food along. All of this can earn you a side of heartburn, indigestion and constipation.



Bodily functions aside, experts agree that eating slowly can lead to more joy. Studies show that people relish the same meal more when they eat it slower, which could mean needing fewer calories to get the same amount of pleasure, says Melanson — a big benefit if you’re trying to watch your weight and still enjoy life (please do). It’s also useful if you want to skip a too-full stomach before training.