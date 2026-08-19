Women's White Trainers & Shoes

Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
$170
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
$160
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Women's Shoes
$135
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
$190
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$270
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$160
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes
$210
Nike Dunk Low SE 'Gloss'
Nike Dunk Low SE 'Gloss' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low SE 'Gloss'
Women's Shoes
$150

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Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
$165
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
$375

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Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Tennis Classic
Women's Shoes
$120
Nike Total90 SE
Nike Total90 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Total90 SE
Women's Shoes
$170

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Nike Tennis Centre 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Centre 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
$160

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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
$165
Nike Sprint Sister
Nike Sprint Sister Women's Shoes
Nike Sprint Sister
Women's Shoes
$120
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
$150

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Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
$150

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Nike Astrograbber Leather
Nike Astrograbber Leather Women's shoes
Nike Astrograbber Leather
Women's shoes
$160

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Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
$170
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Moon Shoe OG SP
Women's Shoes
$135
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Birds of Paradise'
Women's Shoes
$280

Women's white shoes & trainers: fresh and flexible

Level up your performance in white trainers for women that combine comfort and support. Springy cushioning and foam midsoles feel ultra-plush. Meanwhile, grippy traction helps you stay in control. Staying cool under pressure has never been easier—breathable fabrics keep you comfortable while you're on the move. Plus, with a range of silhouettes, you'll find the perfect pair for you—from bold and chunky to sleek and streamlined. What do they all have in common? High-performance support that's designed to keep you moving, even when things get tough.


Power every movement


Stay light on your feet, even when you're racking up the miles. Discover white trainers for women with Nike Air cushioning that creates a quick-off-the-ground sensation. It's designed to put a spring in your step as you work through your training session. It's also ultra-responsive, delivering powerful energy return to keep you moving. Want comfort you can rely on? We've got you covered. Look out for cushioned insoles that create a cloud-like feeling underfoot. Meanwhile, foam midsoles deliver a flexible-yet-supportive sensation that powers your performance.


Keep your cool


Whether you're working hard in the gym or pounding the footpaths, we'll help you stay cool and focused. We've got women's white shoes with strategically placed mesh in the areas you need it most. Designed to allow air to circulate, these panels give you maximum breathability so you can focus on giving your best. For an extra boost, look out for perforations on the toe that create a flexible feel while allowing extra airflow.


Stay in control


When you're giving your all, you need shoes you can rely on. White shoes for women with moulded overlays throughout the midfoot give you support with a snug fit. Plus, look out for designs with TPU plates in the heel—they deliver lateral stability, so you can make every stride with full conviction. You'll also get the grip you deserve, thanks to rubber outsoles that provide durable traction. Stay locked in until your last rep with trainers featuring plastic caging on the side that creates a supportive feel.


Styles that suit you


Find women's white trainers that match your style. Choose from designs with a mix of real and synthetic leather that combine a layered look with top durability. Stitched overlays create a sleek and streamlined appearance. Looking for a pair with a touch of luxury? Plush suede accents instantly elevate your white trainers. Pick a low-profile design with a laidback style, or opt for a high top pair that channel courtside-inspired cool. From golfing to tennis, we've also got shoes designed to help you excel in your favourite sports.


Stepping up our challenge


Ready to go the extra mile? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose white shoes for women featuring the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're stepping up to the challenge.