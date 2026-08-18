White Shoes & Trainers

(318)
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
15% off
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
30% off
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
15% off
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
15% off
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
15% off
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Nike Astrograbber Textile Women's Shoes
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Women's Shoes
40% off
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Shoes
Nike Total 90
Men's Shoes
20% off
Kobe Kawa
Kobe Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Kobe Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
39% off
Nike Air Diamond Turf II
Nike Air Diamond Turf II Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Diamond Turf II
Older Kids' Shoes
40% off
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
40% off
Air Force 1 '07 WNBA 30th
Air Force 1 '07 WNBA 30th Women's Shoes
Air Force 1 '07 WNBA 30th
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Baby & Toddler Shoes
24% off
Jordan 3 'World's Best'
Jordan 3 'World's Best' Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 3 'World's Best'
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low SE
Nike Dunk Low SE Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low SE
Women's Shoes
14% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
20% off
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
14% off
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
29% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off
Air Jordan OG
Air Jordan OG Women's Shoes
Air Jordan OG
Women's Shoes
40% off
Nike Air Max 95 OG
Nike Air Max 95 OG Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 95 OG
Men's shoes
14% off
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
25% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
15% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Men's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Men's Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
30% off
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
24% off
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
15% off
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Jordan MVP 92
Jordan MVP 92 Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan MVP 92
Younger Kids' Shoes
15% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+1
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
14% off
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
15% off
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Luka 77 'Big Ticket' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
14% off
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Mother's Day'
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Mother's Day' Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Mother's Day'
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Jordan Tiempo Maestro Elite SE
Jordan Tiempo Maestro Elite SE Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Jordan Tiempo Maestro Elite SE
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
20% off
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue'
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue'
Baby & Toddler Shoes
20% off
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
25% off
Jordan Willow
Jordan Willow Women's Sandals
Jordan Willow
Women's Sandals
20% off
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
25% off
Nike Shox Z
Nike Shox Z Women's Shoes
Nike Shox Z
Women's Shoes
20% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Baby/Toddler Shoes
24% off
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
15% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Men's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Men's Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
30% off
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
24% off
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
15% off
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Jordan MVP 92
Jordan MVP 92 Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan MVP 92
Younger Kids' Shoes
15% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+1
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
14% off
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
15% off
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Luka 77 'Big Ticket' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
14% off
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Mother's Day'
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Mother's Day' Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Mother's Day'
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Jordan Tiempo Maestro Elite SE
Jordan Tiempo Maestro Elite SE Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Jordan Tiempo Maestro Elite SE
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
20% off
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue'
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue'
Baby & Toddler Shoes
20% off
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
25% off
Jordan Willow
Jordan Willow Women's Sandals
Jordan Willow
Women's Sandals
20% off
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
25% off
Nike Shox Z
Nike Shox Z Women's Shoes
Nike Shox Z
Women's Shoes
20% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Baby/Toddler Shoes
24% off
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off

White shoes: incredible tech, unbelievable feel

Find your ideal fit for every sport in our white trainers collection. Lace up in our game-changing futuristic designs or choose chunky white trainers with an exaggerated midsole for a retro look. Our white sneakers deliver comfort for sports and the street – from high tops that hug the ankle to low tops that enhance mobility.

Stay cushioned in white trainers with Air Max tech
In 1987, the Air Max 1 first hit the pavement. With its visible cushioning and ridiculously comfy design, it was revolutionary. These lightweight trainers soon became iconic for athletes and sneaker collectors, thanks to their cloud-like qualities. And you'll feel like a pro, too, when you experience the unbelievable lightness of our Air technology. We also keep things fresh by re-styling our classic silhouettes – choose shoes with visible Air units for a glimpse of the innovative tech that's inside.

Feel the bounce of Nike React
White sneakers with Nike React foam deliver a ridiculously responsive ride. They're lightweight and durable enough to deliver bounce without the bulk. Plus, you'll get a super-soft feel every time you land. More foam means better energy return, too – ideal for charged push-offs and a smooth transition from toe to heel.

The security to play at your best
When you train hard, you want shoes you can rely on. That's why white Nike shoes with high-tenacity Flyknit fabric provide a contoured fit to hug your feet and keep them secure. This breathable material also allows better air circulation, so that you won't get held back by sweat. Plus, all-white shoes with Nike Flymesh material have ventilation in high-heat spots to keep your feet cool and your head in the game.

White Nike trainers for comfort with each mile
Nike white shoes for running will help you reach the finish line in comfort. Rubber outsoles with runner-informed designs improve traction and deliver grip where it's needed. Plus, white trainers with spaces in the tread let your foot bend and flex naturally as you take each step. And our full-length carbon fibre plates create the smoothest ride by optimising energy return. The more comfortable you feel on your run, the further you'll go.

Shoes designed for your sport
Whatever your sport, you need shoes that deliver every time you slip them on. Our white shoes for basketball perform consistently to get you ahead of the competition. You can rely on them to keep your feet locked in during quick changes of direction. And if soccer's your thing, Nike white football boots help you play your fastest with optimal traction and explosive acceleration. Fan of racket sports? You'll appreciate the lightweight feel and foot-hugging contours of our tennis shoes. They're designed to make lateral movements easy, while the grippy, durable outsoles offer stability while you play.