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Women's White Running Shoes

(16)
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$210

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Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
$190
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$270
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180
Nike Dragonfly XC 2
Nike Dragonfly XC 2 Cross-Country Spikes
Nike Dragonfly XC 2
Cross-Country Spikes
$210
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$225
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
$375

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Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
$95

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Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$285
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
$225

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Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
15% off
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
15% off
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Sold Out
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
$190

White running trainers for women: power your performance

At Nike, we've been proud supporters of women's running since 1979, when we partnered with the International Runners Committee to lobby for gender equality in distance events. Today, our women's white running shoes help runners everywhere enhance their performance. Think engineered outsoles to suit your running surface. Flexible mesh uppers that move when you do. And world-class cushioning to protect your joints and muscles.

Because running can be demanding on your body, we design our ladies' white running shoes with specialist built-in support. Pairs with Nike Air units give you the cushioned protection you need to run with confidence. Plus, our revolutionary lightweight materials mean you'll get shock absorption without unwanted weight or bulk. Experience a springy, propulsive feel that powers you through each stride—so you stay ready for your next challenge.

A successful run is built from the ground up. Our white running shoes for women come with a choice of outsole designs to suit your needs. Lightly textured rubber designs have excellent durability—perfect for tackling smooth, hard surfaces like pavements or tarmac. For track events, check out our women's white running shoes with spikes. These give extra bite for powerful push-offs and confident landings. Meanwhile, our trail-running shoes feature deep directional cleats so you can take on rough and slippy conditions with ease.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. If you'd like to join us, choose white running trainers for women with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content.