Women's High-Top Trainers

(17)
Nike Diamond Showcase MTL
Nike Diamond Showcase MTL Baseball Boots
Nike Diamond Showcase MTL
Baseball Boots
$150
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$135
Nike Diamond Showcase MCS
Nike Diamond Showcase MCS Baseball Boots
Nike Diamond Showcase MCS
Baseball Boots
$140
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Nike Phantom 6 High Club Indoor Court Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 High Club
Indoor Court Football Shoes
$95
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
$125
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$125
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
$95
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
$95
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Khaki'
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Khaki' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Khaki'
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
$210
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
$365
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
$365

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Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$225

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Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$135

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Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$95

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Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Sold Out
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
$365
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
40% off

Women's high-top trainers: reach new heights

With their distinctive high-top collars and sleek silhouettes, our women's high tops are iconic. Discover durable footwear that'll have you playing at the top of your game.

Our ladies' high-top trainers are crafted with comfort in mind. Padding around the collar provides extra support for your ankle as you walk, while the comfy foam underfoot adds a spring to your step. And that's not all—originally designed for shooting hoops, the cushioning in our women's high-top trainers adds lightweight comfort—whether you're on the court or streets. Rubber outsoles with classic pivot circle designs add traction to your step, along with a touch of heritage hoop style.

Want to make a statement? Aim high with trainers in bold colourways. Explore our collection of high tops in vibrant shades: think contrasting leather and suede panels with oversized Swoosh logos for an eye-catching finish.