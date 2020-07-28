Nutrition

Fresh Shrimp and Rice Noodles

By Nike Training

Shrimp & Rice Noodles Recipe

An easy, healthy recipe in just 20 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Bring these simple ingredients together for a delicious shrimp and rice noodle dish that’s packed with flavor and protein. Perfect for lunch or dinner!

Healthy, easy-to-make, and of course, delicious!

Ingredients

17 oz Raw Peeled Shrimp
7 oz Leek
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
14 oz Edamame Beans Peeled
1 ⅔ Cups Reduced-Fat Coconut Milk
½ Cup Soy Sauce
1 ⅔ Cups Water
7 oz Rice Noodles

Ingredients

480 g Raw Peeled Shrimp
200 g Leek
15 mL Olive Oil
380 g Edamame Beans Peeled
400 mL Reduced-Fat Coconut Milk
120 mL Soy Sauce
400 mL Water
200 g Rice Noodles

Instructions

  1. Thinly slice the leek. Heat the oil in a skillet on medium-high heat. Add the leeks and soften, then add the shrimp and cook for a minute or two on each side. Add the edamame beans, coconut milk, soy sauce and water.
  2. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for a few minutes. Set aside. Meanwhile, boil the noodles according to the package and drain. Combine the noodles with the shrimp mixture in a bowl and serve. For extra flavor, add chili, cilantro and lime.

Nutrition Information per Serving

693 Calories
61 g Carbs
41 g Protein
32 g Fat

Healthy Recipes by Lifesum.

