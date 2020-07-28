Shrimp & Rice Noodles Recipe

By Nike Training
An easy, healthy recipe in just 20 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
Bring these simple ingredients together for a delicious shrimp and rice noodle dish that’s packed with flavor and protein. Perfect for lunch or dinner!
Healthy, easy-to-make, and of course, delicious!
Ingredients
17 oz Raw Peeled Shrimp
7 oz Leek
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
14 oz Edamame Beans Peeled
1 ⅔ Cups Reduced-Fat Coconut Milk
½ Cup Soy Sauce
1 ⅔ Cups Water
7 oz Rice Noodles
Instructions
Nutrition Information per Serving
693 Calories
61 g Carbs
41 g Protein
32 g Fat