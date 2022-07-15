What Muscles Do Leg Presses Work? | Article "OGC"

If you’ve spied a leg press machine at the gym, you may have wondered what muscles they work, how to use one and if they’re a good tool to help you reach your fitness goals.

“Leg presses are a seated leg exercise where your feet are placed flat on a weighted platform, and you push the weight away from you,” said Erica Enarusai, N.A.S.M.-certified C.P.T.

Because leg presses are done with a machine, they can be “more stable than traditional barbell or free-weight squats and squat variations,” explained Lin Robinson, N.A.S.M.-certified C.P.T.