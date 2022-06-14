Finding a Good Shoe for Jumping Rope

If you’re new to jumping rope, the best type of rope to begin with is a beaded rope. It’s easier to control and will hold its shape better. Jump ropes aren’t sized for individuals, so you’ll need to adjust your jump rope to make sure you’re working with the right length. To do so, you want to stand on the center of the rope and hold the handles up to your armpits. This is the ideal height for your jump rope.



You also want to make sure you have enough space to jump rope. Unlike stretching or exercising with free weights, jumping rope has you flinging your equipment over your head, behind and in front of you. To avoid hitting anyone, or anything, give yourself a 4-foot by 6-foot area with about 10 inches above your head.



It’s also important to think about the surface you’re jumping on. Soft surfaces such as carpet or grass are not ideal. Your foot can easily slip. Alternately, concrete and asphalt are too firm. Impact can put too much stress on muscles and joints. Instead jump on a wood floor, a piece of plywood or an impact mat.



When you’re ready to jump, there are few different ways to use your jump rope. You can go traditional, swinging the rope over your head, around your whole body, using both feet to jump at just the right time, but you can also:

Alternate heels and toes

Jump with one leg at a time

Lift those knees up extra high

Bounce from side-to-side with each jump

Crisscross your arms as you jump

Working in more complex jumps as you get more comfortable with the workout can help keep the exercise fresh and interesting.