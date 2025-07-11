  1. New
    2. /
  2. Soccer
    3. /
  3. Shoes
    4. /
  4. Mercurial

New Kids Mercurial Soccer Shoes

Size 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Kids Age 
(0)
Color 
(0)
Shop by Price 
(0)
Athletes 
(0)
Tier 
(0)
Collections 
(1)
Mercurial
Shoe Height 
(0)
Surface 
(0)
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
$55
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Little Kids' IC Low-Top Soccer Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Little Kids' IC Low-Top Soccer Shoes
$40
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$50
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Little/Big Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Little/Big Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$140
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Little Kids' Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Little Kids' Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
$40
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Little/Big Kids' Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Little/Big Kids' Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
$65
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Little/Big Kids' Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Little/Big Kids' Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
$75
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Little/Big Kids' Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Little/Big Kids' Turf Low-Top Soccer Shoes
$50
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club Little/Big Kids' Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Little/Big Kids' Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
$55
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy LV8
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy LV8 Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Coming Soon
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy LV8
Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
$80