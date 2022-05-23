跳至主要內容
卓越設計固然值得保留，但我們更在乎精益求精，因此決定用驚為天人的特大號細節，翻新升級這款街頭夯品。 Nike Blazer 低筒鞋 '77 Jumbo 結合你喜愛的復古造型、超大 Swoosh 設計、超寬鞋帶與更厚實的縫線。

    Jasmine - 2022年5月24日

    The Nike Blazer Low '77 is one of the most stylish, practical, and versatile pair of shoes I have ever tried. I have used them for work, going out, and for working out. They are very comfortable, however, I noticed that my feet start to hurt just a little bit after wearing these shoes for over 6 hours, when I am working. I think I need more cushioning for my feet. I like how these shoes are pretty flat, which is very good when I do leg days at the gym. It feels easier to squat and deadlift with flat shoes. The "leather" part of the shoes is easy to clean. I use wipes to clean them from time to time. Overall, I really like these shoes. They go well with different outfits whether they may be: athletic, casual, or my work clothes. I definitely would want to get these shoes in other color or even try out the "high" version. Thanks to Stellar Panel for sending me this product to test and review!

    13144183882 - 2022年5月18日

    I love this sleek but also funky version of the Blazers. In my opinion they run large. I wear a 7.5 in most nike shoes in these I sized down to a 7 . I originally ordered a 6 .5 but that was too low. The 7 is perfect they also make my feet look even smaller and coordinate well with soo many looks!.

    wayyyyy too narrow and no cushion in the soles. so bummed because I LOVE the look of them