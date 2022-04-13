Skip to main content
      The Nike Brasilia Printed Backpack is ready for the classroom with a main compartment to hold books and school supplies. A zippered front pocket helps keep small items organized while side mesh pockets can each hold a water bottle.

      • Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: BA6029-010

      • Laptop compatible.

        Hoffo - Apr 13, 2022

        Great bag for high school. Fits everything in and easy to carry.

      • Cool Nike Backpack

        Nic N - Feb 18, 2022

        Bought for my tween son for his birthday and he loves it

      • Deeper front pocket

        Heymish - Feb 13, 2022

        Really good size bag for the little ones but when they get a little older and need to bring more stuff home the front pocket needs to be deeper.