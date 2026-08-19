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  4. Shorts

High Waisted Training & Gym Shorts

(14)
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,270
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 7" Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 7" Bonded Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 2" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 2" Shorts
¥9,240
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 5" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 5" Shorts
¥8,360
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 3" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 3" Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 5" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 5" Shorts
¥9,240
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike One
Nike One Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Biker Shorts
¥3,960
(Tax Incl.)