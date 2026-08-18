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  3. Pants and Tights

High Waisted Training & Gym Pants and Tights

(44)
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Tapered Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Tapered Pants
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Rise Joggers
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
¥7,480
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,270
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
+2
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
¥15,180
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 26" Leggings
¥16,280
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 17" Leggings with Drawcord
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 17" Leggings with Drawcord
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 7" Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 7" Bonded Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's High-Waisted 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 26" Leggings
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 29" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 29" Leggings
¥16,280
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 5" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 5" Shorts
¥8,360
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
¥8,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 26" Leggings
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 26" Leggings
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 3" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 3" Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 34" Straight Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 34" Straight Leggings
¥13,530
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 29" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 29" Leggings
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
¥18,370
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Pants
¥15,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
¥4,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike One
Nike One Women's Repel High-Waisted Woven Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Repel High-Waisted Woven Pants
¥7,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
¥6,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,600
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 29" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 29" Leggings
¥16,280
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 5" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 5" Shorts
¥9,240
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Weightless
NikeSKIMS Weightless Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
NikeSKIMS Weightless
Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Leggings
¥11,550
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 17" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 17" Leggings
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 3" Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 26" Leggings
¥16,280
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
¥8,030
(Tax Incl.)
Nike One
Nike One Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Biker Shorts
¥3,960
(Tax Incl.)