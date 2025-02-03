  1. Training & Gym
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
    4. /
  4. Shorts

Training & Gym Shorts

ShoesTops & T-ShirtsShortsJackets & VestsHoodies & PulloversPants & TightsSports BrasTracksuitsAccessories & Equipment
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Shop by Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Color 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Training & Gym
Fit 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Nike Pro
Features 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Clothing 
(0)
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts with Pockets
¥9,350
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Gym Heritage
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Gym Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Unlined Training Shorts
¥8,030
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Unlimited
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 7" Versatile Shorts
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Form
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts
¥7,480
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Form
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts
¥7,480
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥8,800
(Tax Incl.)

Nike Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Form
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 9" Unlined Versatile Shorts
¥4,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Dri-FIT One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
¥4,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
undefined undefined
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Little Kids' Diamond Shorts
¥4,620
(Tax Incl.)
Nike A.P.S.
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike A.P.S.
Men's 6" Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Shorts
¥11,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro
undefined undefined
Best Seller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
¥2,860
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Big Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
¥3,190
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts
¥8,470
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Biker Shorts
¥3,190
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
undefined undefined
Best Seller
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Diamond Shorts
¥5,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Go
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts with Pockets
¥8,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Multi Tech
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi Tech
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
¥4,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear "Express Yourself"
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear "Express Yourself"
Little Kids' Shorts
¥3,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Dri-FIT
undefined undefined
Jordan Dri-FIT
Little Kids' MJ Printed Sport Diamond Shorts
¥4,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Brief-Lined 3" Printed Shorts
¥4,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry Shorts
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry Shorts
Little Kids Shorts
¥3,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price