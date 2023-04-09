Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Pants & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      High Waisted Tights & Leggings

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Women
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (1)
      High-Waisted
      Lining 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Best Seller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      ¥5,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Best Seller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      ¥11,000
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Rise Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Rise Leggings (Maternity)
      ¥6,600
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts with Pockets
      ¥9,350
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ¥8,699
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Yoga Luxe
      Nike Yoga Luxe Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings
      Nike Yoga Luxe
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings
      ¥5,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts
      ¥7,700
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      ¥11,000
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      ¥4,899
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Logo Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Logo Leggings
      ¥4,950
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      ¥13,200
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Nike Air
      Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      ¥4,799
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Serena Williams Design Crew
      Serena Williams Design Crew Women's High-Waisted Printed Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Serena Williams Design Crew
      Women's High-Waisted Printed Biker Shorts
      ¥5,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike x Off-White™
      Nike x Off-White™ Shorts
      Nike x Off-White™
      Shorts
      ¥14,850
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      ¥10,450
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      ¥6,600
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      ¥11,550
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ¥6,600
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      ¥3,899
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      ¥5,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      ¥5,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Gingham Leggings
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Gingham Leggings
      ¥5,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's High-Waisted Knee-Length Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Women's High-Waisted Knee-Length Biker Shorts
      ¥5,170
      (Tax Incl.)