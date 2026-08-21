  1. Yoga
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Pants and Tights
    4. /
  4. Tights & Leggings

Womens High Waisted Yoga Tights & Leggings

(3)
Gender 
(1)
Women
Shop by Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Color 
(0)
Sizing 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Yoga
Features 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)