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High Waisted Pants and Tights

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Parachute Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Parachute Pants
¥11,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike One
Nike One Women's Repel High-Waisted Woven Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Repel High-Waisted Woven Pants
¥7,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Pants
¥12,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cozy Bouclé
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cozy Bouclé Women's Slim Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cozy Bouclé
Women's Slim Knit Pants
¥11,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants
¥9,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Logo Pants
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Logo Pants
¥8,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Track Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Track Pants
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Velour Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Velour Pants
¥6,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's High-Waisted 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 26" Leggings
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized High-Waisted Balloon Track Pants
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized High-Waisted Balloon Track Pants
¥17,930
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Tights (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Tights (Left)
¥4,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Tights (Right)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Tights (Right)
¥4,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
¥8,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 4" Tight Running Shorts
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 29" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 29" Leggings
¥16,280
(Tax Incl.)
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 5" Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 5" Shorts
¥8,360
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
¥8,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥7,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 26" Leggings
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,790
(Tax Incl.)