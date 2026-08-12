  1. Basketball
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Womens Basketball Shoes

(15)
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII PER EP
LeBron XXIII PER EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII PER EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 SE EP
Book 2 SE EP Men's Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Book 2 SE EP
Men's Basketball Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee" Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 3 EP
Sabrina 3 EP Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥11,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Giannis Freak 7 EP
Giannis Freak 7 EP Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥11,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Out For Redemption" EP
LeBron XXIII "Out For Redemption" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Out For Redemption" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥20,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Best Seller
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥31,350
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
¥7,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
Just In
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥21,450
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
Customize
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
Customize
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)