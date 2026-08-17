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Womens Basketball Shoes

(11)
LeBron XXIII PER EP
LeBron XXIII PER EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII PER EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron Witness IX EP
LeBron Witness IX EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness IX EP
Basketball Shoes
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Nike G.T. Future EP
Nike G.T. Future EP Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future EP
Basketball Shoes
¥24,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike G.T. Jump Academy EP
Nike G.T. Jump Academy EP Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike G.T. Jump Academy EP
Basketball Shoes
¥7,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII Elite "For the Record" EP
LeBron XXIII Elite "For the Record" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite "For the Record" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥28,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "The Masked Menace" EP
LeBron XXIII "The Masked Menace" EP Basketball Shoes
+2
LeBron XXIII "The Masked Menace" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥20,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII Elite "Good Intentions" EP
LeBron XXIII Elite "Good Intentions" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite "Good Intentions" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥28,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Heat Wave" EP
LeBron XXIII "Heat Wave" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Heat Wave" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥20,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Old Glory" EP
LeBron XXIII "Old Glory" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Old Glory" EP
Basketball Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price