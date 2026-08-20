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    3. /
  3. Tops and T-Shirts
    4. /
  4. Jerseys

Basketball Jerseys

(11)
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 "Victor Wembanyama"
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 "Victor Wembanyama" Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 "Victor Wembanyama"
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics City Edition
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics City Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
¥12,899
(Tax Incl.)
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price