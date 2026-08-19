Womens Basketball

(99)
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII PER EP
LeBron XXIII PER EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII PER EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 EP
Sabrina 4 EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "Camo" EP
Book 2 "Camo" EP Men's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Camo" EP
Men's Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 4 "Mission Rise" EP
Ja 4 "Mission Rise" EP Basketball Shoes
Sold Out
Ja 4 "Mission Rise" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Basketball Shoes
¥14,630
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two "Pinkies Up" EP
A'Two "Pinkies Up" EP A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two "Pinkies Up" EP
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥28,600
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+5
Customize
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥21,450
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 SE EP
Book 2 SE EP Men's Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Book 2 SE EP
Men's Basketball Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Drawstring Bag (12L)
Best Seller
Nike Heritage 2.0
Drawstring Bag (12L)
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+1
Customize
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'Two By A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
Customize
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "Sunburst" EP
Book 2 "Sunburst" EP Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Sunburst" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Backpack (32.9L)
Jordan Sport
Backpack (32.9L)
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 77 PF
Luka 77 PF Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA" Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA"
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's 5" Fleece Basketball Shorts
Nike Crossover
Women's 5" Fleece Basketball Shorts
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Best Seller
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
¥11,990
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee" Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Best Seller
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
¥2,860
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,950
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+2
Customize
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Best Seller
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
¥9,460
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
¥10,450
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron Witness IX EP
LeBron Witness IX EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness IX EP
Basketball Shoes
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Best Seller
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
¥6,490
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
A'One EP
A'One EP A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One EP
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
¥9,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Sabrina 3 EP
Sabrina 3 EP Basketball Shoes
+2
Sabrina 3 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥13,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥9,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Basketball Shoe Bag (14L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Basketball Shoe Bag (14L)
¥6,160
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan
Jordan AJ4 Tour Yellow Crossbody Bag (2L)
Jordan
AJ4 Tour Yellow Crossbody Bag (2L)
¥6,600
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Freak 7 EP
Giannis Freak 7 EP Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥11,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Ja 3 "Kool-Aid" EP
Ja 3 "Kool-Aid" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Ja 3 "Kool-Aid" EP
Basketball Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
¥4,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII Elite "Good Intentions" EP
LeBron XXIII Elite "Good Intentions" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite "Good Intentions" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥28,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Best Seller
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
¥11,990
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee" Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Best Seller
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
¥2,860
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,950
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+2
Customize
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Best Seller
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
¥9,460
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
¥10,450
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron Witness IX EP
LeBron Witness IX EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness IX EP
Basketball Shoes
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Best Seller
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
¥6,490
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
A'One EP
A'One EP A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One EP
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
¥9,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Sabrina 3 EP
Sabrina 3 EP Basketball Shoes
+2
Sabrina 3 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥13,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥9,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Basketball Shoe Bag (14L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Basketball Shoe Bag (14L)
¥6,160
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan
Jordan AJ4 Tour Yellow Crossbody Bag (2L)
Jordan
AJ4 Tour Yellow Crossbody Bag (2L)
¥6,600
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Freak 7 EP
Giannis Freak 7 EP Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥11,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Ja 3 "Kool-Aid" EP
Ja 3 "Kool-Aid" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Ja 3 "Kool-Aid" EP
Basketball Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
¥4,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII Elite "Good Intentions" EP
LeBron XXIII Elite "Good Intentions" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite "Good Intentions" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥28,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price