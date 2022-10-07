LeBron 18
Elevate your greatness. Introducing the LeBron 18.
Quick Off The Bounce
A full-length Zoom Air Unit is responsive and provides the fluidity you need to feel fast off the dribble.
Take It Up Strong
A MAX Air Unit in the heel is engineered to absorb and redistribute the power you need to rise up whether inside the paint or deep from distance.
Lock in. Lift Off.
Lightweight Knitposite 2.0 sits on a full-length Zoom Air Unit to help you maintain the speed to blow by defenders and finish at the rim.