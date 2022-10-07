Fit For The First Step
The Kyrie 7 features mesh upper wraps designed to contain your foot, delivering a close, comfortable, speed-boosting fit that helps you blow by defenders.
Cut-quick Traction
With the Kyrie 7, you're getting scientifically-designed, 360-degree traction that provides the multi-directional control you need for ankle-breaking crossovers.
Moves As Fast As You
The curved, bendable Air Zoom Turbo unit in the Kyrie 7 responds to every shot you can create off the dribble, from floaters in the lane to step-back triples.