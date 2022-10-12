KD13: End-To-End Energy
When it’s time to make a big play, you’ll need two things: explosive energy return and flexible cushioning. Designed with a full-length Nike Air Zoom unit and an extra forefoot Zoom Air unit, the KD13 will give you both.
Broken-In Comfort
Lightweight and flexible, the soft upper is constructed from minimal materials to give it a broken-in feel, making it ready right out of the box.
Double-Stacked Zoom Air
A second Zoom Air unit is stacked underneath the full-length Nike Air Zoom bag in the forefoot to enhance explosive movements and optimum energy return.
Full-Length, Close-To-Foot Cushioning
Stitched directly to the upper, a full-length articulated Nike Air Zoom bag follows the shape of your foot to give an ultra-responsive sensation and a smooth heel-to-toe transition.
