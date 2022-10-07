Kevin Durant

End-To-End Energy
If you want to be a complete player, you have to make an impact on both ends of the floor, from tip-off to the final buzzer. The KD13—built with a full-length Zoom Air unit stitched directly to the upper and an additional Zoom Air unit in the forefoot—provides the responsiveness and optimal energy return to help you make big-time plays all game long.
"I'm excited about the way basketball players are going to respond to the KD13—the innovation is a step up from the KD12."
"The double-stacked airbag makes me feel more secure and light on my feet."
"As soon as you put it on, it's going to feel like it's tailor-made for you."
End-To-End Energy
If you want to be a complete player, you have to make an impact on both ends of the floor, from tip-off to the final buzzer. The KD13—built with a full-length Zoom Air unit stitched directly to the upper and an additional Zoom Air unit in the forefoot—provides the responsiveness and optimal energy return to help you make big-time plays all game long.