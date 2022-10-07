The Comfort Zone
When Paul George takes the floor this season, he’ll be equipped with the new PG 5, new goals and a fresh new perspective. For a player like PG, flourishing on the court is a function of his ability to be his most authentic self in every moment. That process starts with being comfortable and the PG 5 is designed to give PG the feel that he’s walking on clouds. We caught up with the 6-time NBA All Star to talk about expectations for his Los Angeles squad and why his 5th signature shoe is the best one yet.
What’s your approach to this upcoming season and what are some of the goals you have for yourself and for your team?
It’s always about winning for me and doing what I can as a leader to take us to the top. I am eager to get back on the court so we can prove ourselves.
You’re also going into this season with a new signature shoe, what were some of the things you were looking to see improve from the PG 4 to the PG 5?
Every year I work closely with the Nike team on what innovations they have made and how we can implement them into my shoes. Just as I approach my game, adding new tools to my toolkit and continuously improving, that’s how we approach each version of my shoe.
You’ve made it a focus to make sure your shoes are always among the most comfortable on-court silhouettes.
I never wanted to lose sight of the clouds on my feet. This time around, we used a unique combination of the Air unit and Dot Weld Strobel to both cushion and support in the most comfortable way possible.
Talk about the outsole of the PG 5 and how the traction helps with needing to stop-and-go at will.
Having support, comfort, and being able to be me on the court is everything. The outsole gives me the confidence that I can perform at the highest level without hesitation.
Look good. Feel good. Play good. Describe in your own words how the PG 5 checks the boxes on this popular mantra.
The confidence I have in the team at Nike and the PG 5 puts me on my A-Game. I know I’m supported; I know I’m comfortable, I can just hoop to the highest level.
Smooth and Steady
Designed to keep PG feeling like he's moving on clouds, the PG 5 combines a flexible Nike Air Dot Weld Strobel with a full-length Air unit for a comfortable and bouncy feel—perfect for today’s versatile, two-way players.