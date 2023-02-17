3 Treadmill Workouts That Can Boost Your Fitness

Treadmill workouts go far beyond running or walking in place. With the option to change speed, elevation, and even incline and speed intervals, a treadmill is the ultimate tool for boosting your cardiovascular endurance.

“Cardio is simply having your heart rate at a steady state, or aerobic [level],” Jeff Watters, C.S.C.S., said. Treadmills aren’t just valuable for fine-tuning your aerobic base, though.

According to Vanessa Liu, a NASM-certified personal trainer, treadmills can be used as a part of a circuit training routine or a HIIT workout, for example.

(Related: What Are the Benefits of Interval Running?)

One way to boost fitness on the treadmill is to create a circuit, where you walk fast or lightly jog on the treadmill, stop, and spend a few minutes on a strength-training exercise, and then start the treadmill again to continue the circuit.

“This makes treadmill workouts incredibly efficient. You can get both cardio and strength in a single treadmill workout,” Liu said.

And, if you prefer a low-impact treadmill workout, walking with weights can add a layer of intensity — without all of the force. “You can add light dumbbells for some overhead presses, lateral raises or bicep curls,” Liu said.