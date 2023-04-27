The Workout Routine for Beginners You Need To Try, According to a Personal Trainer

This beginner-friendly 30- to- 50-minute workout can improve range of motion, core strength, upper and lower body strength, and even cardiovascular endurance. This workout is designed with simplicity and efficiency in mind. Note: You’ll need to be in the gym or have a full home setup to complete the following circuit. Consider completing this circuit one to three times per week, with at least one rest day in between your active days.

What you’ll need:

A mat

A bench

A set (or two) of dumbbells

Here’s what to expect in the workout:

After a warm-up, you’ll run through five different exercises performed as a circuit. You’ll squat, bridge, push, pull, and top it off with a short burst of conditioning — a boon for cardiovascular health and cardiorespiratory fitness.

Aim to repeat the circuit two times to start, taking 90 seconds of rest between rounds. Try and rest only as needed between each movement — though if you need more, take it. As you become more familiar with the exercises, you may feel motivated to increase the amount of sets you do.

Before starting any new workout, be sure to check in with a physician or related health professional. This is especially the case if you have any underlying conditions, musculoskeletal pain, or other health issues that could hinder your ability to safely perform certain movements.