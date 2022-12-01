The Look of Nike FC: Maria

“Football inspires my work and my style,” says Maria Maleh, a multitalented creative director and co-founder of the grassroots club Hamster FC. “I’m a huge fan of beautiful kits — their color palettes, materials, typography, and fit.”



We met up with Maria at her home/studio — and nearby Hackney Marshes where her “Hammies” practice — to explore a range of football-inspired looks mixing our latest National Team Collections with items from Maria’s own wardrobe. Scroll down to see.