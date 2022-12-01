The Look of Nike FC: Maria
Culture
From artful pattern mixing to shouting out female footballers, there’s a creative strategy behind everything Maria touches — including the sport-infused fits she built with us here.
“Beyond the Fit” is a series that explores how emerging creatives weave together personal style and identity.
“Football inspires my work and my style,” says Maria Maleh, a multitalented creative director and co-founder of the grassroots club Hamster FC. “I’m a huge fan of beautiful kits — their color palettes, materials, typography, and fit.”
We met up with Maria at her home/studio — and nearby Hackney Marshes where her “Hammies” practice — to explore a range of football-inspired looks mixing our latest National Team Collections with items from Maria’s own wardrobe. Scroll down to see.
“We created our club as a safe space for all women to come as they are. We lift each other up in a sisterly way that I really appreciate.”
Maria
Creative Director, Stylist, and Co-Founder of Hamster FC
Mix It Up
“I’ve always had a love for visual things,” says Maria, who started her own creative studio in addition to founding a football team. Here, the jaguar print of a team-Brazil bodysuit clashes and complements a psychedelic base layer and metallic pants for a bit of controlled visual chaos.
Comfy + Glam
We dressed up Maria’s hometown England jersey by layering a coordinating satin corset on top and accessorizing with her mum’s gold jewelry. “Some bits are as old as me,” she says. High-waisted jeans, a fave pair of Air Max sneakers, and a throwback coat keep things comfy.
Game Changer
Some of Maria’s favorite players have hailed from Brazil. “I’ll always remember how they impacted my view of a female footballer,” she says. For a night out, we paired this mint-green top with a cozy puffer and faux-leather skirt — all in inky black to highlight the fresh pop of color.
Photography: Elliot James Kennedy
Styling: Coco Mell
Interview: Grace Gordon