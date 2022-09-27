How to Sleep Better at Night Naturally, According To Experts

The food you eat impacts your sleep, which is why Amy Shapiro, M.S., R.D., C.D.N., recommended consuming more foods that can help to unwind and relax, especially near bedtime.

Walnuts: Nuts such as almonds and walnuts, in particular, she said, are great for sleep. Here's why: "Walnuts are one of the best food sources of melatonin, [the] sleep hormone," she said. Shapiro explained that this particular type of nut also contains a good source of alpha-linolenic acid, or ALA, which is a common omega-3 fatty acid. The body then converts the ALA from the nut into two key omega-3 fatty acids called docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA).

“DHA may increase serotonin production, helping to lull [you] into sleep," she said. For the best results, she advised eating around eight to 10 (or a handful) of walnuts 30 minutes to an hour before going to sleep. This equates to one serving of walnuts and any less, she said, may not produce the same effect.

Almonds: Almonds are also rich in melatonin, as well as an important trace mineral: magnesium.

"[It’s] a nutrient that relaxes our muscles and nervous system, reduces inflammation, and therefore, improves sleep quality," Shapiro said. Just 1 ounce of almonds (about 23 almonds) satisfies 19 percent of your daily needs of magnesium, she added. As a result, eating them roughly 30 minutes to one hour before bed may help induce restful sleep.

Kiwi: If you have a nut allergy, or simply don’t like almonds or walnuts, Shapiro recommended adding kiwi to your evening snack rotation.

"Kiwis contain 71 percent of the daily value for vitamin C and are rich in carotenoids," she said. "Both are powerful antioxidants, and antioxidants reduce inflammation, therefore, promoting quality sleep."

She noted a four-week, 2011 study, which demonstrated that consuming two kiwis one hour before bed every night helped participants fall asleep 42 percent more quickly compared to when they didn't eat anything before bedtime.