Does Working Out Before Bed Disrupt Your Sleep?
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Overall, exercise helps you sleep, but for some people, timing does matter.
Research suggests evening exercise doesn’t automatically harm sleep, and for some people, it may help. But very intense workouts too close to bedtime can disrupt your circadian rhythm and make it harder to fall asleep.
Still, there’s no doubt that exercise in general is good for sleep. “Research shows that having a consistent exercise routine helps with various aspects of health, including helping you sleep better and more soundly,” said Jason Machowsky, C.S.C.S., exercise physiologist and board-certified sports dietitian.
In a 2023 review in Cureus, a large majority of studies analyzed found that exercise improved sleep quality. That included a wide range of exercise types like strength training and low-intensity cardio.
But what about the timing of your workout?
A 2021 systematic review and meta-analysis in Sleep Medicine Reviews analyzed 15 studies on healthy, young, and middle-aged adults that looked at the impact of doing high-intensity exercise in the evening. (High-intensity exercise can include high-intensity interval training, aka HIIT.)
The research concluded that evening exercise performed two to four hours prior to bedtime did not disrupt sleep compared to control groups who did no exercise. In fact, those who worked out two hours before bed got to sleep faster and slept for longer, and workouts of 30 to 60 minutes were found to be the best for sleep.
Evening exercise may facilitate sleep by heating up the body and decreasing stress and anxiety, said the authors. When your body cools down, it triggers sleepiness — something referred to as the “warm bath effect,” which research has shown improves sleep. Your body will naturally cool down before bed, but a warm bath — or exercise — can kick off that process.
What you probably shouldn’t do is end a workout and immediately hop into bed. A systematic review of 23 studies found that certain parameters of sleep quality were improved with evening exercise, as long as the workout ended at least an hour before bed. Less than that may not allow your cardiovascular system to recover fully before bed, meaning you'll slip between the sheets with a higher heart rate and a nervous system that’s all riled up, impeding sleep.
Key Takeaways:
- Exercise in general can improve overall sleep quality.
- Working out right before bed could make it harder to fall asleep, but everyone is different.
Is It Bad to Work Out Before Bed?
Despite the research, a workout before bed might not be right for you. That’s because whether or not exercise at night disrupts your ability to sleep is individual, explained Shelby Harris, Psy.D., clinical psychologist and author of “The Woman’s Guide to Overcoming Insomnia.” For some people, vigorous exercise within a few hours before bed makes it tougher to fall asleep. “While this isn’t true for everyone, it can be an issue for many people,” she said.
What’s important is knowing how your body reacts to exercise and letting that (along with your preferences and life demands) inform the best time to schedule it for you. You may also find that certain types of exercise affect your sleep more than others. It’s a good idea to be mindful about the type of movement you choose for a pre-bed sweat session.
Certain athletes might be able to do a HIIT workout, have a quick bedtime snack, then snooze without worry. Meanwhile, others may go for a run and then lie awake feeling too stimulated to sleep. It’s all about your individual response.
“If you notice you do a super-hard HIIT workout before bed and can’t sleep, you’re probably one of those people who should not do intense exercise late at night,” Machowsky said.
If you’re struggling with your sleep, adjust the timing of exercise or the type you’re doing. A 2019 review of 14 studies found that moderate exercise was better for improving sleep quality compared to more vigorous bouts. Walking — even modestly increasing step count — promoted better sleep.
What does this mean for you? While research is generally positive when it comes to the impact exercise has on sleep quality, it can’t predict how you’ll react. Harris recommended experimenting to find your optimal workout time. If you’re looking to your workout to help unwind, Harris said that many people like slow flow and restorative yoga or stretching at night to encourage quality sleep.
Overtraining Can Interfere With Sleep, Too
Exercise, in general, can negatively impact sleep for people who are experiencing overtraining syndrome, Machowsky said. “One hallmark symptom [of overtraining syndrome] is poor, restless sleep, because the body doesn’t have the energy it needs to repair itself,” he explained.
In that case, the problem isn't about what time of day you’re working out. Overtraining isn’t the result of one tough workout followed by inadequate fueling; it occurs when the body isn’t given consistent and ample time to continuously recover with quality nutrition and other tools.
Tips for Better Sleep if You Work Out at Night
If the only time you can work out is at night, or if you just prefer working out in the evening, there are a few things to consider to help you sleep better:
- Give yourself enough time to wind down. The exact amount of time varies by person, but research generally recommends stopping your workout at least an hour before you hop into bed.
- Shut down your screens early. It’s best to turn off all electronics at least 30 minutes before bed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
- Keep your room cool. Everyone has a temperature that feels good to them, but research suggests that the ideal temperature for sleep is between 66 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Focus on your caffeine intake. It’s best to keep caffeine to the morning to lower the odds it will interfere with your sleep, per the CDC.
How Long Before Bed Should You Stop Exercising?
Every person’s needs are different. Some will find that they need more time between exercising and bedtime, while others can go straight to bed after a workout. In general, research recommends that you finish exercising at least an hour before bed.
FAQ
Is it bad to work out right before bed?
It’s generally not recommended that you work out right before bed. The practice can rev your body up at a time when it’s supposed to be winding down, making it hard to fall asleep when you’re ready. But a lot depends on the individual. One study published in the International Journal of Exercise Science found no significant differences in sleep quality in people who preferred to work out in the morning or evening.
What kind of workout is best at night?
Research suggests that you can do moderate-intensity and even vigorous exercise before bed, as long as you finish your workout at least an hour before bedtime.
Can lifting weights at night affect muscle growth or recovery?
The act of lifting weights at night alone should not affect muscle growth or recovery. But how well you sleep can play a role. One study found that people who were well-rested had 22% more muscle protein synthesis rates (where the body builds new muscle) compared to those who didn’t sleep as well.
How late is too late to do HIIT?
If you are doing high-intensity exercise, research in Sleep Medicine Reviews suggests scheduling the workout to end at least an hour before bed so that it doesn’t disrupt your sleep. But you may need to experiment to see how this impacts you as an individual.