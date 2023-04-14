Registered Dietitians Say Choose These Muscle Recovery Foods

Athletes should consume a mix of carbs and protein in their recovery meals or snacks, Mangieri said. Carbohydrates replenish glycogen, which is used in both endurance and resistance exercise. Carbs are the most important nutrient for muscle recovery, she added.

For example, one small-scale 2021 study, which looked at 323 recreational athletes who completed a 15-kilometer road race, revealed that those who supplemented with a carbohydrate placebo drink (versus a dairy-based protein supplement) for three consecutive days post-race experienced less muscle soreness.

That said, consuming protein is also key for muscle recovery, but especially after resistance exercise. According to a study found in a 2017 issue of the journal Nutrients, protein helps maximize muscle protein synthesis, which enables muscle growth. The study also pointed out that consuming protein after exercise may reduce post-workout feelings of muscle soreness. To maximize muscle protein synthesis, according to the National Academy of Sports Medicine, eat one or two small, protein-rich meals within three hours of strength training sessions.

Whether or not you add fat to your recovery snack or meal depends on your situation and goals, Mangieri said. According to NASM, fats help reduce inflammation, supply energy and enhance recovery. However, they can also slow digestion, Mangieri pointed out. So, to refuel quickly, your recovery meal should be low in fat, she said.

But, if you’re done with physical activity for the day and don’t have another strenuous workout planned the following morning, consider opting for a balanced meal with carbohydrates, protein and some dietary fats.