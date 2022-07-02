Once upon a time, there was a girl who couldn’t sit still. Ever since she was five years old, Barbara was on the go. She played volleyball and took dance lessons.

But football was always her favourite. Barbara and her brother often played in the courtyard of their house. They would run circles around each other, dribbling the ball and punting it off the walls of the building. And when she wasn’t playing football, Barbara was watching Cristiano Ronaldo play on TV.

She studied his techniques, especially his signature knuckleball free kick—a type of strike that sends the ball unpredictably wobbling through the air at a high speed.

“I want to be an example for young girls because, when I meet them, I see myself in their eyes, which are full of dreams and aspirations”.