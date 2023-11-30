Skip to main content
      Men's running trainers: world-class support for every athlete

      We know a thing or two about running shoes. Nike was founded by an Olympic track coach and runner, after all. Today, we continue to make exceptional men's running shoes suitable for first-time runners and pro sports stars alike. Our innovations have taken us from launching the first waffle sole shoe in the 1970s to the ground-breaking tech we use in our men's running trainers. Whether you're a weekend pavement pounder or a race-day track star, we have what you need to go the distance.

      Unfailing support mile after mile

      The foundation of a great running shoe is support. That's why we invented Nike Flywire technology. By securing your midfoot and arch, Flywire will keep you stable with every stride. Plus, overlays offer targeted reinforcement to keep your foot centred throughout your run. And for optimal security on rocky trails, choose a pair with our Dynamic Fit System that'll hug your feet for a cosy feel.

      Soft landings, responsive strides

      Smash your personal best in shoes with our cutting-edge foam cushioning. Lightweight and responsive, it lets you move quickly and easily and delivers a high-energy return. Carbon fibre plates provide extra responsiveness, increasing the efficiency of your run. Meanwhile, rocker-shaped outsoles drive each phase of your stride, so you get smooth landings and charged toe-offs. And if you want maximum comfort beneath your toes, try men's running trainers with Nike React technology. The soft, plush foam protects you from impact, so you can train harder and for longer.

      Lightweight men's running shoes for cool comfort

      The lightweight construction of our running trainers for men gives you comfort mile after mile. Look out for engineered mesh in key zones for extra breathability and durability. Plus, our men's running shoes with Nike Flyknit technology allow for exceptional airflow when the temperature rises. For a light-as-air feel, opt for shoes with VaporWeave material in the uppers. The woven mesh fabric is super breathable while also giving a secure, comfortable fit.

      Fast finish times

      Elevate your speed with our Zoom Air technology. Whether you're tackling your first mile or training for your next marathon, shoes with Zoom Air units will give you an explosively, springy step. You can save time, too, when you pick shoes with FlyEase uppers—they're simple to take on and off. Featuring a zipped entry and no-tie lacing system, they make it easy to get in and out in no time.

      Men's running trainers for all terrain

      Durable rubber outsoles deliver grip no matter what terrain you tackle. So, you can hit the pavement, track or trail with complete confidence. Nike men's running trainers with flex grooves help feet move naturally as they adapt to the running surface. On hilly ground, trail shoes with high-abrasion traction lugs ensure stability and control. For added grip, try a pair of trainers with detachable spikes.

      When should I buy new men's running shoes?

      Your men's running shoes work hard to protect your muscles and joints, so it's important to change them regularly. As a guide, we recommend replacing your running shoes every 300 to 500 miles or every 500 to 800km.

      Some signs that your men's running shoes are reaching the end of their life include:

      1. Visibly worn-out soles that are losing their tread
      2. Less cushioning under your feet than before
      3. A feeling of discomfort as you're running