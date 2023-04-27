Women's hoodies: cosy and casual
Layer up in one of our women's hoodies. No matter what your style, you'll find colours and prints to suit you in our collection. Designed to be comfortable and let you concentrate on your performance, our hoodies and sweatshirts for women help you to bring your A-game. Whether you're at an outdoor boot camp or tearing up the track, we've got everything covered.
Look after your body heat
Cold weather can't stop you. Choose a women's hoodie crafted from fleece to beat chilly temperatures. For next-level softness, choose a hoodie with a brushed interior. And for extra coverage, look out for sweatshirts with thumbholes in the cuffs to protect your hands. Jumpers with hoods help to keep you dry from the first mile to the last, while kangaroo pockets give you somewhere to warm up your fingers. Thermal fabric offers instant warmth by locking in your body heat.
Stay comfortable, stay driven
In our collection of hoodies for women, you'll find technical fabrics that allow for ventilation and wick away sweat. These clever designs will keep you dry and comfortable, no matter how hard you're pushing your body. You can also take your pick from recycled and sustainable materials, or fabrics specially designed to have extra stretch.
Upgrade your sport style
These women's sweatshirts look just as good in your casual wardrobe as they do at the gym. Bold colour-blocking looks fresh, while half-zips and prominent Swoosh logos give some old-school flair. Watch heads turn as you run past in retro tie-dye, or keep things low-key with contrasting details.
Find your fit and train your way
If you prefer a roomy and relaxed fit, go for one of our slouchy hoodies for women. These are easy to shrug on over tops and tees, making them ideal for post-training sessions. For something more snug, opt for a form-fitting design that'll support you all the way. Slim-fit sweatshirts with ribbed collars are easy to style and offer structure and warmth too.
Fine-tune your gear with finishing touches
Check out our hoodies for women and find unexpected details. Little touches like 3/4 sleeves are ideal for maintaining the right body temperature when the weather's changing fast. Drawstring hems are useful for personalising your fit and staying warm. Geometric knits add enhanced texture to cold-weather gear, while hidden zips on the sleeves can be kept fastened or undone for added airflow. Choose a design with metallic detailing to give an eye-catching finish to your workout wardrobe.
Women's hoodies that are made for you
There's something for everyone and every sport in our collection of women's hoodies. If you're on your way to the gym, get wrapped up with a boyfriend-style hoodie for women. For something less bulky, cropped options with contrasting textures are ideal for year-round comfort. Or maybe you want to mix up your usual staples with lightweight French terry fabric, front flap pockets and raglan sleeves. Whatever you choose, your new hoodie or sweatshirt will take your performance to new heights.