Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Jackets

      Women's Jackets & Gilets

      Bomber JacketsParka JacketsPuffer JacketsGiletsWindbreakersRain JacketsAnoraksFleece JacketsInsulated JacketsTrack JacketsTrench Coats
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Sale
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      Blue
      Sports 
      (0)
      Lifestyle
      Running
      Football
      Training & Gym
      Basketball
      Golf
      Skateboarding
      Tennis
      Volleyball
      Dance
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      ACG
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Tech Fleece
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      Therma-FIT
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Down Fill
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Puffer Jacket
      Just In
      Jordan
      Women's Puffer Jacket
      €214.99
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
      Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
      €139.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Reversible Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Reversible Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      €139.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Parka
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Printed Faux Fur Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Women's Printed Faux Fur Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Faux Fur Long Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Faux Fur Long Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
      Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Parka
      €184.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Corduroy Puffer
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Corduroy Puffer
      €329.99
      Nike Storm-FIT Swift
      Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Storm-FIT Swift
      Women's Running Jacket
      €154.99
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft®
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft® Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft®
      Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Hooded Jacket
      €294.99
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft®
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft® Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Parka
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft®
      Women's Therma-FIT Oversized Parka
      €349.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      €114.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Running Jacket
      €109.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Lightweight Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Lightweight Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Windpuffer
      Nike Sportswear Windpuffer Women's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Windpuffer
      Women's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
      €239.99
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Jacket
      €67.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Logo High-Pile Fleece Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Logo High-Pile Fleece Jacket
      €199.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €139.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Down Parka
      Jordan
      Women's Down Parka
      €329.99
      Related Categories

      Embrace Any Weather With Women's Jackets

      Gear up and prepare for all weather conditions with women’s jackets, windbreakers and gilets. Attack your workouts day in and day out with the help of women’s windbreakers and coats, designed to keep you comfortable and active. Nike running jackets that will protect you from the wind and keep you warm as you strive to reach your mileage goal. Prepare for each season with styles available in a variety of weights, fabrics and colours. Add the women's coat to your rotation to make a statement when you leave the house.

      Women's jackets are the ideal layering piece for your favourite Nike tee and pairs well with women’s trousers and leggings for a classic yet trendy look. Discover pieces that can be worn every day, at work or school, such as bomber jackets and woven parkas. Shop Nike jackets and gilets for men and kids and be sure to check out the entire collection of Nike clothing for the latest selection of sport-specific and everyday gear.