The challenge is happening now — run with us for the future of sport.
The Nike Run Club App motivates you to run consistently. Even better – we’ve got a community to help you connect and enjoy it. At the beginning of your running journey? We've got you. Need a coach to help you keep pace or a friend to keep you company? We’re there. Want us to track your stats so you can track the scenery? No problem. Even if you don’t feel like running today, Nike Run Club has wellness tips to help you get ready for tomorrow. Start whenever and wherever you want – we’ll be right there with you.
Why Nike Run Club?
Whether you've never laced up before, you're running your first 5k or you're training for a marathon, the Nike Run Club App has the tools to help. We'll guide you to get started and keep going.
Guided Runs*- A voice that ignites your run.
Featuring professionally accredited, world-class athletes, this feature is like having a personal running coach with you every step of the way.
* Not available in all countries
Exclusive Guided Runs featuring Headspace
This exclusive feature combines calming conversation and guidance from Headspace Gurus and NRC Coaches to help you practice your running and mindfulness and become a better runner. Make running a full body and mind experience with Headspace Guided Runs today.
Challenges - Designed to make you move, compete with friends and give back to the community.
Join a weekly or monthly individual challenge (you can invite friends to join you!) or aim for a bigger goal with the Nike Run Club community.
Run Tracker - We’ll track your run while you track the scenery.
Plan out your route for short jogs or long trails, and keep on top of your routine with our run tracker function. Plus, when it comes to tracking progress, your run stats are just a tap away. With details including pace, heart rate and cadence in front of you, you'll see just how far you've come.
Nike Run Club has the tools to support you before, during and after your run – no matter what your reason is for getting out there. From Audio Guided Runs and nutrition tips to mindfulness running advice, Nike Run Club will guide you every time.
How To Use The Nike Run Club App
Nike Run Club was created to help every runner progress. There are loads of ways to personalise the app, so you get all the benefits you need.
Find Your Nike Run Club Pace
Your running pace gives you an understanding of how much distance you can cover in a certain amount of time. It also lets you know whether you need to speed up, slow down, or stay steady. Find your NRC pace by tapping the screen during a run or looking for your average pace in the 'Activity' section of the app.
Push Yourself With Nike Run Club Challenges
Give yourself something to aim for with Nike run challenges. Whether it’s 15km in a week, 100km in a month, or a unique challenge –set a target and nail it with support from friends and the running community. You'll earn rewards and achievements when you complete challenges, so you can enjoy what you've accomplished.
Integrate Other Apps
Stay in the zone and let the beat push you harder. With Nike Run Club’s Spotify and Apple Music integrations, you can listen to music and podcasts while you're on the move. You can also connect Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club to share runs and workouts between the apps.
Use Across Multiple Devices
Android
NRC is available for Android phones and tablets. Download it from Google Play to get started .
iOS
Download Nike Run Club from the Apple Store to use it on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch.
TomTom and Garmin devices
It's easy to connect Nike Run Club with partner devices, such as those from TomTom and Garmin. Follow these steps to make the most of your app:
● Open NRC.
● Go to your profile and tap 'Settings'.
● Select 'Partners'.
● Choose the partner app or device you'd like to connect with Nike Run Club.
Apple Watch
Don't want to run with your phone? No problem — you can also use Nike Run Club on your Apple Watch. Get all the notifications and guidance you need, straight from your wrist.
We’ve Got You — However and Wherever You Want To Move
No matter what type of athlete you are, we're here to support you. If you're a beginner, take things slow and set your own goals and challenges. Turn GPS off and use Nike Run Club as a treadmill running app if training indoors is your thing. Or maybe you're not a runner? That's OK too. Use Nike Run Club for walking to track your routes and check your progress in the same way.
Nike Run Club Reviews
Karla Cabañas
Can't run without it. I love tracking my runs and beating myself. I like the encouraging comments from athletes and stars.
Francesca Sebestyen
I love NRC, you have a personal trainer in the palm of your hands. There's no excuse why you can't run, walk, or even jog… baby steps.
Leah Hall
I ran 8km and couldn't stop because [the coach] kept saying "You're halfway" and then, "three kilometres to go". I really didn't think I was gonna do it but I did it. This app is keeping me accountable to my goals and helping me achieve them.
NRC App FAQS
Find answers to some of the common questions about Nike Run Club below:
Why is my NRC activity not syncing with my device?
Mobile device: Make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi. Tap the 'Activity' tab, then tap 'History'. Swipe down on the screen to refresh and sync your data.
Apple Watch and Wear OS: As long as your watch is connected to your device, your run should automatically be synced. If you're running without your device, your activity will be synced when your watch is reconnected to it. If you're still having problems with your runs syncing, please contact us.
Why is my Nike Run Club app not working?
How do I view my runs online?
Go into the Nike Run Club app and select the ‘Activity’ tab. You'll find all the details of your runs there. If you're still not sure how to use the app, check out our FAQs.
How do I access my Nike Run Club dashboard?
Once you've downloaded the app and registered an account, you can access the dashboard from inside the app.
How do I start my run on Nike Run Club?
To begin a Guided Run select 'Start' — or ‘Download’ and then ‘Start’. Alternatively, head to the Quickstart section and hit ‘Start’.
How can I edit my run?
To edit your workout, find your run on the activity screen, then tap the menu above the title and select 'Edit Run'.
Are runs logged in KM or miles?
Runs can be logged in either KM or miles. You can choose the unit of measurement in the ‘Settings’ menu.
How do I log in to my NRC app?
Download and open the app on your device to access the Nike Run Club login screen. Select 'Log In', then enter your email address and password to access your profile.
How much does the NRC app cost?
The Nike Run Club app is free to download with no in-app purchases.