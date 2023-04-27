Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts

      Men's Shorts

      Trousers & TightsTracksuitsShortsCompression & BaselayerSurf & Swimwear
      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sale
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      Blue
      White
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Tech Fleece
      Sports 
      (0)
      Lifestyle
      Running
      Football
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      Golf
      Skateboarding
      Tennis
      Volleyball
      Swimming
      Netball
      Rugby
      HIIT
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear
      Jordan
      Nike Pro
      Athletes 
      (0)
      LeBron James
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Loose
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Tech Fleece
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Graphic Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's Graphic Shorts
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      €54.99
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      BUY 2, GET 25% OFF
      BUY 2, GET 25% OFF
      Use code MORE23 on selected styles.
      Nike Club Alumni
      Nike Club Alumni Men's French Terry Shorts
      Nike Club Alumni
      Men's French Terry Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Graphic Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's Graphic Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Men's Woven Lined Flow Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Men's Woven Lined Flow Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Men's Terry Flow Shorts
      Nike Club Fleece
      Men's Terry Flow Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      €32.99
      Nike Form
      Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Form
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      €47.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Poolside Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Poolside Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Woven Fitness Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Woven Fitness Shorts
      €47.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride Men's Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Men's Running Shorts
      €77.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's French Terry Cargo Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's French Terry Cargo Shorts
      €54.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Fleece Shorts
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Fleece Shorts
      €59.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      €67.99
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Men's Woven Lined Flow Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Men's Woven Lined Flow Shorts
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Diamond Shorts
      Just In
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      €82.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 20cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 20cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
      €37.99
      Related Categories

      Men's shorts: find the fit for your game

      Training in hot weather or pushing hard in the gym? Nike men's shorts deliver breathability and the freedom to move. Match your team's colours with men's shorts that have authentic details. And if you're going for an off-duty look, shorts with embroidered logos and graphics provide heritage style.

      Ventilation that keeps you going

      When the mercury climbs, men's shorts with Dri-FIT technology keep you feeling fresh. The fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, where it can dry fast to keep you cool. Targeted ventilation keeps you mobile as you rack up the miles or the reps. And perforations in the back panel allow airflow—exactly where you need it. Choose shorts for men with breathability in high-heat areas like the waistband, so you can stay focused on your training.

      Train in relentless comfort

      We design Nike shorts for men to give you all-day comfort. Choose standard-fit shorts for a relaxed feel, or pick loose shorts for extra room to move. Elastic waistbands deliver a snug feeling around the hips or waist, while inner and outer drawcords let you fine-tune the fit. Running and trail shorts with narrow waistbands provide distraction-free comfort for your miles. You'll also get coverage during training or play from men's shorts with a knee-length hem. Plus, elongated hem vents allow for fast side-to-side movements when you're in the zone.

      Focus on the feeling

      The smooth fabrics of our shorts feel soft against the skin. Men's jogger shorts made from fleece are incredibly snug. Go for heavyweight French terry fabric—it provides just the right level of warmth but won't weigh you down. If you need to make quick movements, men's shorts with Nike Flex fabric stretch with you—so nothing gets in the way of your performance. Then there are our smooth, recycled polyester shorts made from sustainable materials. As part of Nike's Move to Zero strategy, we turn plastic bottles into pellets and spin them into high-quality yarn. Recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester and helps divert waste from landfill—good for you and for the planet.

      Safety and security

      Pockets provide more than just a place to put your hands. They're somewhere to stash your essentials, keep your gloves and hold snacks within reach. Shorts with a zipped back pocket are ideal for storing small items, like keys, while you're training. Or look out for cargo shorts that give you even more options—zipped and cargo pockets with mesh webbing help you quickly store your stuff when you're on the move. If you're hitting the court, you'll need tennis shorts with angled pleats at the bottom of the pockets that expand when you drop balls in. The tennis balls stay secure so you can give the match your all.