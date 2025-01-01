  1. Clothing
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Older Kids' Tracksuit
€59.99
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Older Kids' Tracksuit
€72.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
€79.99
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€74.99
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
€74.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
€79.99
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
€79.99
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Knit Tracksuit Jacket
Older Kids' (Girls') Knit Tracksuit Jacket
€54.99
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
€49.99
Nike Sportswear Girls' Oversized Lightweight Jacket
Girls' Oversized Lightweight Jacket
€67.99
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
€74.99
Nike Sportswear Girls' 1/4-Zip Tracksuit Jacket
Girls' 1/4-Zip Tracksuit Jacket
€64.99
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
€74.99
Atlético Madrid Strike Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Tracksuit
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Tracksuit
€104.99
Pairis Saint-Germain Strike Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Tracksuit
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Tracksuit
€104.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€74.99
Pairis Saint-Germain Strike Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Tracksuit
Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Tracksuit
€64.99
Atlético Madrid Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
€74.99
Chelsea F.C. Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€74.99
Chelsea F.C. Strike Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€64.99
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€74.99
Inter Milan Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
€74.99
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€104.99
Inter Milan Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€74.99
England Academy Pro Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
€74.99
France Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
€74.99
England Academy Pro Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
€74.99
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
€74.99
Brooklyn Nets Courtside Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Tracksuit
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Tracksuit
€114.99
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€114.99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€114.99
Inter Milan Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€114.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€82.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€72.99
Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
€82.99
Inter Milan Third Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
€87.99
Australia Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
€74.99
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
€82.99
Nike Sportswear Girls' Trousers
Girls' Trousers
€67.99
Nike Sportswear Girls' Jacket
Girls' Jacket
€77.99
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€67.99
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€82.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€82.99
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€64.99
Nike Girls' Dri-FIT Lightweight Jacket
Girls' Dri-FIT Lightweight Jacket
€67.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Boys' tracksuits: support for every sport

From challenging warm-ups to intense training sessions, our boys' tracksuits will keep them comfortable and supported. Choose from high-tech fabrics that are built to last and a range of fits for easy movement. Whatever their sport, whatever the weather, our versatile tracksuits for boys will help them play at their best.

Keep them cosy

For cool-weather training, boys need tracksuits that will keep them warm. Our fleece tracksuits for boys are fuzzy on the inside, giving them a soft and cosy feel. Hoodies made from smooth knit fabric also help to keep in the heat, providing all-day comfort when the temperature drops. Opt for boys' tracksuit jackets with full zips to give them the power to customise their coverage. Our track jackets are easy to put on and take off, so boys can change quickly.

Get a secure fit

Boys' tracksuit bottoms with elastic waistbands and drawcords let them create a fit that feels just right. With snug waistbands keeping them secure during training, they can stay focused and have fun. For a casual, relaxed feel, they'll love the standard fit of our tracksuits for boys. Meanwhile, our tracksuit tops with ribbed fabric on the cuffs and hem always stay in place. And when they want to show off their sneakers, choose bottoms with a tapered design that gets slimmer around the ankles.

Stay cool in tracksuits for boys

When the mercury rises, keeping them cool is essential. Nike Dri-FIT Technology uses fabric that wicks sweat away from the skin, helping them to concentrate on their training. And tracksuits with woven nylon fabric are thin and lightweight—ideal for whenever they push themselves to the maximum. Mesh-lined pockets help reduce bulk, so boys feel light on their feet. Plus, our mesh lining also increases ventilation, helping them to stay comfortable throughout the seasons.

Securely stash essentials

Whether they're on their way to training or heading home from a game, we've made sure they have somewhere to stash their stuff. Our tracksuit bottoms with side pockets make it easy for them to keep phones and keys secure. But they're not just great for storage—track jacket pockets are perfect for keeping hands warm before and after sessions. And for extra coverage on chilly days, choose track jackets with thumbholes in the sleeves.

Boys' tracksuits created for sport, perfect for everyday

Kids need freedom, and Nike tracksuits for boys are designed with ease of movement in mind. Knit fabric has the right amount of stretch, so they can move easily and naturally, whatever sport they're practising. And when they're not competing, that's where versatility comes in. Our tracksuit tops offer grab-and-go layers for extra warmth when they're out and about. Choose a tracksuit set for a coordinated look, or separates for an easy, athletic style.