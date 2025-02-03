Since we began in 1964, our journey has been about a single goal: helping athletes everywhere achieve their targets—and then smash past them. Whether you're building speed, endurance, strength or muscle mass, Nike gym clothing is built to help you get to where you need to be.
Our gym wear range includes breathable tops and t-shirts that let your skin breathe, helping you stay cool and focused. We have shorts, leggings and joggers so you can choose the fit you want. Looking for extra support? You'll find specialist compression workout clothes that offer the added protection you need.
Great fitness clothing begins with the right fabrics. Keep an eye out for gym gear made with our Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, where it evaporates quickly, so you stay dry, fresh and focused. You'll also find training clothing made from stretchy materials that move with you and recover instantly, so it's like wearing a supportive second skin. When it's time to cool down, look for snug fleece layers and down-filled coats that lock in warmth and protect your muscles.