Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Just In
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Long-Sleeve Top
€129.99
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Just In
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
€119.99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Sold Out
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
€119.99
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Coming Soon
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
€124.99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Just In
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Crew
€109.99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Just In
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
€109.99
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Coming Soon
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT Pleated Skirt
€154.99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Just In
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
€99.99
Nike Alate Medium Support
Just In
Nike Alate Medium Support
Women's Longline Padded Sports Bra
€59.99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Just In
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
€104.99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Just In
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
€109.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€67.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€49.99
Nike Universa
Sustainable Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
€114.99
Nike Pro
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
€37.99
Nike Zenvy Rib
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy Rib
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
€67.99
Nike Challenger
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€37.99
Nike One Relaxed
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Relaxed
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
€44.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Alate High-Support
Bestseller
Nike Alate High-Support
Women's Padded Convertible Sports Bra
€72.99
Nike One Wrap
Bestseller
Nike One Wrap
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro 365
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
€49.99
Nike Pro
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
€49.99
Nike One
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€49.99

Nike gym clothes: follow your passion

Since we began in 1964, our journey has been about a single goal: helping athletes everywhere achieve their targets—and then smash past them. Whether you're building speed, endurance, strength or muscle mass, Nike gym clothing is built to help you get to where you need to be.

Our gym wear range includes breathable tops and t-shirts that let your skin breathe, helping you stay cool and focused. We have shorts, leggings and joggers so you can choose the fit you want. Looking for extra support? You'll find specialist compression workout clothes that offer the added protection you need.

Great fitness clothing begins with the right fabrics. Keep an eye out for gym gear made with our Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, where it evaporates quickly, so you stay dry, fresh and focused. You'll also find training clothing made from stretchy materials that move with you and recover instantly, so it's like wearing a supportive second skin. When it's time to cool down, look for snug fleece layers and down-filled coats that lock in warmth and protect your muscles.