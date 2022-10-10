Your New-and-Improved Pegasus
For nearly four decades, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 has helped runners of every level reach their goals. Everyday and elite runners alike love the fit, durability and responsiveness this shoe has delivered year after year. Keep reading to see why we're so excited about this year's version of the Pegasus.
Zoom Air in the Forefoot
The biggest update to the Pegasus this year is a new Zoom Air bag that we strategically placed in the forefoot. This Air bag is also thicker than the one in the previous version, providing more responsiveness with every stride.
New Cushioning Throughout
For the first time in the Pegasus, we used React foam which is incredibly light and springy. It is also our most durable, ensuring these shoes will last for miles.
Engineered Mesh Upper
What does engineered mean? That every part of the Pegasus 37 upper has been mapped and crafted to offer breathability or structure where your foot needs it most.