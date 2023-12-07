Training shoes: support from the ground up
Dominate your workouts in Nike gym trainers. We've got supportive workout shoes with plenty of cushioning and spring for high-impact exercise. Trainers featuring lightweight and breathable uppers are designed to help you fly through your cardio. Meanwhile, our flat gym shoes are made with stable soles—perfect for lifting. The wide base delivers stability and traction, so you can tackle your weights with confidence. And look out for shoes with inner plates that distribute weight from edge to edge—giving you the support you need to power through.
Our versatile gym shoes are designed for any challenge you throw at them—whether you're trying a HIIT class or running on the treadmill. Anyone with a hectic schedule will love our gym training shoes made with Flyknit material. They're ultra-lightweight and packable, so you can bring them wherever you go and fit in your all-important training session. Look out for pairs with Nike React foam, which creates a comfortable, cushioned base and delivers a springy feel. Meanwhile, rubber tread gives you plenty of traction—helping you stay balanced both in and out of the gym.
When it comes to fitness trainers, details matter. Opt for training shoes with lightweight mesh and textured overlays in high-wear areas—these keep your feet cool without sacrificing durability. Choose tab locks with a hook-and-loop closure to keep laces out of the way. You'll also find pairs with handstand clips at the heels, helping to minimise drag during wall exercises. And in the ultimate time-saving design move, some of our gym trainers have collapsible heels, so you can slip them on in a flash—giving you more time to spend doing what you love.