Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Shoes

      Gym Shoes & Trainers

      LifestyleJordanRunningBasketballFootballTraining & GymSkateboardingGolfTennisWalking
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Sale
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Nike SuperRep
      Nike Romaleos
      Metcon
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Nike Air Monarch IV
      Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
      Nike Air Monarch IV
      Men's Workout Shoes
      €82.99
      Nike Free Metcon 5
      Nike Free Metcon 5 Women's Workout Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Free Metcon 5
      Women's Workout Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Romaleos 4
      Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
      Nike Romaleos 4
      Weightlifting Shoes
      €219.99
      Nike In-Season TR 13
      Nike In-Season TR 13 Women's Workout Shoes
      Nike In-Season TR 13
      Women's Workout Shoes
      €87.99
      Nike Free Metcon 5
      Nike Free Metcon 5 Women's Workout Shoes
      Member product
      Nike Free Metcon 5
      Women's Workout Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Metcon 9
      Nike Metcon 9 Women's Workout Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Metcon 9
      Women's Workout Shoes
      €154.99
      Nike MC Trainer 2
      Nike MC Trainer 2 Women's Workout Shoes
      Nike MC Trainer 2
      Women's Workout Shoes
      €82.99
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Women's Workout Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Workout Shoes
      €77.99
      Nike Zoom Bella 6
      Nike Zoom Bella 6 Women's Workout Shoes
      Nike Zoom Bella 6
      Women's Workout Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Air Monarch IV AMP
      Nike Air Monarch IV AMP Men's Workout Shoes
      Nike Air Monarch IV AMP
      Men's Workout Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Free RN NN
      Nike Free RN NN Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Free RN NN
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Zoom HyperAce 2
      Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Women's Volleyball Shoe
      Nike Zoom HyperAce 2
      Women's Volleyball Shoe
      €124.99
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €104.99
      Nike Experience Run 11
      Nike Experience Run 11 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Experience Run 11
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €77.99
      Nike Metcon 9
      Nike Metcon 9 Women's Workout Shoes
      Member product
      Nike Metcon 9
      Women's Workout Shoes
      €154.99
      Nike Metcon 9 EasyOn
      Nike Metcon 9 EasyOn Men's Workout Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Metcon 9 EasyOn
      Men's Workout Shoes
      €154.99
      Nike Metcon 9 By You
      Nike Metcon 9 By You Custom Men's Workout Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 9 By You
      Custom Men's Workout Shoes
      €174.99
      Nike Metcon 9 By Adrian Mundwiler
      Nike Metcon 9 By Adrian Mundwiler Custom Training Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 9 By Adrian Mundwiler
      Custom Training Shoes
      €174.99
      Nike Metcon 9 By Andre Houdet
      Nike Metcon 9 By Andre Houdet Custom Training Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 9 By Andre Houdet
      Custom Training Shoes
      €174.99
      Nike Free RN NN
      Nike Free RN NN Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Free RN NN
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike In-Season TR 13
      Nike In-Season TR 13 Men's Workout Shoes
      Nike In-Season TR 13
      Men's Workout Shoes
      €87.99
      Nike Air Zoom TR 1
      Nike Air Zoom TR 1 Men's Workout Shoes
      Nike Air Zoom TR 1
      Men's Workout Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Free RN NN
      Nike Free RN NN Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Free RN NN
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €129.99
      Related Categories
      Related Stories

      Training shoes: support from the ground up

      Dominate your workouts in Nike gym trainers. We've got supportive workout shoes with plenty of cushioning and spring for high-impact exercise. Trainers featuring lightweight and breathable uppers are designed to help you fly through your cardio. Meanwhile, our flat gym shoes are made with stable soles—perfect for lifting. The wide base delivers stability and traction, so you can tackle your weights with confidence. And look out for shoes with inner plates that distribute weight from edge to edge—giving you the support you need to power through.

      Our versatile gym shoes are designed for any challenge you throw at them—whether you're trying a HIIT class or running on the treadmill. Anyone with a hectic schedule will love our gym training shoes made with Flyknit material. They're ultra-lightweight and packable, so you can bring them wherever you go and fit in your all-important training session. Look out for pairs with Nike React foam, which creates a comfortable, cushioned base and delivers a springy feel. Meanwhile, rubber tread gives you plenty of traction—helping you stay balanced both in and out of the gym.

      When it comes to fitness trainers, details matter. Opt for training shoes with lightweight mesh and textured overlays in high-wear areas—these keep your feet cool without sacrificing durability. Choose tab locks with a hook-and-loop closure to keep laces out of the way. You'll also find pairs with handstand clips at the heels, helping to minimise drag during wall exercises. And in the ultimate time-saving design move, some of our gym trainers have collapsible heels, so you can slip them on in a flash—giving you more time to spend doing what you love.