  1. Running
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Running Shoes(138)

Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
€169.99
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
€169.99
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
Just In
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
€139.99
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
€139.99
NIKE RUNNING SHOE FINDER
NIKE RUNNING SHOE FINDER
Discover your match.
Explore
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Just In
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
€149.99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€149.99
Nike Pegasus Premium LV8
Nike Pegasus Premium LV8 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium LV8
Men's Road Running Shoes
€209.99
Nike Pegasus Premium 'Faith Kipyegon'
Nike Pegasus Premium 'Faith Kipyegon' Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium 'Faith Kipyegon'
Women's Road Running Shoes
€219.99
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Just In
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
€309.99
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
€259.99
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Women's Road Racing Shoes
€259.99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
€119.99
Nike Pegasus 41
Nike Pegasus 41 Men's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus 41
Men's Road Running Shoes
€139.99
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
€169.99
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
€209.99
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Run Defy
Men's Road Running Shoes
€59.99
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Just In
Nike Pegasus Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
€179.99
Nike Pegasus 41
Nike Pegasus 41 Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
Just In
Nike Pegasus 41
Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
€139.99
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Men's Road Running Shoes
€64.99
Nike Invincible 3
Nike Invincible 3 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Invincible 3
Men's Road Running Shoes
€209.99
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€154.99
Nike Streakfly 2
Nike Streakfly 2 Road Racing Shoes
Nike Streakfly 2
Road Racing Shoes
€179.99
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Journey Run
Men's Road Running Shoes
€99.99
Nike Pegasus EasyOn
Nike Pegasus EasyOn Men's Road Running Shoes
Just In
Nike Pegasus EasyOn
Men's Road Running Shoes
€139.99
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
€159.99
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
€64.99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
Just In
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
€149.99
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€89.99
Nike Star Runner 4
Nike Star Runner 4 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Star Runner 4
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
€59.99
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
€159.99
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€149.99
Nike Pegasus Plus LV8
Nike Pegasus Plus LV8 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Plus LV8
Men's Road Running Shoes
€179.99
Nike Pegasus Plus SE
Nike Pegasus Plus SE Men's Road Running Shoes
Just In
Nike Pegasus Plus SE
Men's Road Running Shoes
€179.99
Nike Motiva
Nike Motiva Men's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva
Men's Walking Shoes
€109.99
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€89.99
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
Just In
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
€139.99
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Just In
Nike Kiger 10
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€159.99
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
€114.99
Nike Zoom SD 4
Nike Zoom SD 4 Athletics Throwing Shoes
Nike Zoom SD 4
Athletics Throwing Shoes
€99.99
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
€219.99
Nike Victory 2
Nike Victory 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Victory 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
€219.99
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Sprint
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
€84.99
Nike Triple Jump Elite 3
Nike Triple Jump Elite 3 Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Triple Jump Elite 3
Athletics Jumping Spikes
€139.99
Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
€174.99
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Shoes
€49.99
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
€54.99
Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Women's Road Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Revolution 7
Women's Road Running Shoes
€64.99
Nike Pegasus EasyOn
Nike Pegasus EasyOn Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus EasyOn
Women's Road Running Shoes
€139.99
Related Stories

Running shoes: the power of movement

Our company journey began with rethinking the design of running shoes. We've been innovating ever since. Today, we're proud to help runners everywhere fulfil their potential. We make our running trainers to support you through every stride and every mile. Expect durable road trainers to see you through demanding urban runs. Look for grippy, water-resistant pairs if you're heading out on the trail.


Support from the ground up


Great sporting footwear begins with the right outsole. Our shoes to run are no exception. We use generative traction patterns that provide unmatched grip across wet, slippery or uneven terrain. Do most of your training on hard surfaces? Choose light-but-durable rubber outsoles that are made to stand up to the demands of concrete and tarmac. You'll also find practical wraparound toes for extra protection from scuffs. Look out for designs with a distinct rocker shape. This form allows for a smooth, natural motion throughout your foot. And this reduces the impact on your joints over time.


Outstanding support


Running can be tough on your joints and muscles. The engineered inner soles in our runners' shoes provide the cushioning you need. They're built to soak up the impact of each step. Spongy, responsive foam provides protection in high-impact areas. The result? You can move with confidence and push yourself to your limits. If you like a springy, propulsive feel, check out Zoom Air units and ZoomX foam. They deliver superior energy return—powering you forward to your best-ever performance.


Lightweight uppers to set you free


We believe your footwear should never hold you back. We design our runner trainers with light, flexible materials for maximum comfort. Look out for stretchy mesh uppers that move with you while keeping their shape. You'll also find breathable fibres that promote good air circulation. That means you stay fresh and focused for longer. Our shoes for running come in a choice of collar styles. Low-profile pairs for ultimate freedom of movement. Or you can go for wrap-around options for support at the ankle. Heading out in rainy or snowy conditions? Choose all-weather running shoes made with water-resistant GORE-TEX technology. It'll keep your feet dry and protected as you pound out the miles.


Small details, big differences


Great sporting performance comes down to fine margins. That's why we build our running sneakers with supreme attention to detail. You'll find pairs with strategically placed grooves in the outsoles. They promote the full range of natural movement from toe-off to landing. Plus, they reduce the overall weight of your footwear. We also have designs featuring notched laces. These provide the secure fit you need with plenty of freedom to move. Meanwhile, practical pull loops make getting your shoes on and off easy, so nothing holds you back from training. For maximum snugness, choose inner wrap-around sleeves for a sock-like feel.


Safeguarding our future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. Ready to join us? Choose Nike running sneakers with our Sustainable Materials tag.