White Nike Air Max 90 trainers and shoes: comfortable cushioning, sleek style
The Nike Air Max 90 delivers that light-as-air feel. Built with a low-profile silhouette and iconic Air cushioning, these are the trainers you reach for every time. Our Air Max 90 shoes in white have a retro-inspired vibe. Think stitched overlays in premium materials. Besides giving the trainers their distinctive look, the overlays add a layer of durability to the premium construction. Count on the iconic waffle soles to deliver durable traction and heritage-inspired style, staying true to our running roots. Meanwhile, a padded collar provides all-day comfort.
When we placed an Air unit in the heel of our Air Max 90 white trainers, it changed the history of athletic footwear. We're still adding them to our styles today—so runners at all levels can continue to enjoy next-level cushioning and maximum impact protection. It's what gives our shoes that incredible walking-on-clouds feel, whether you wear them on the track or on the streets.
You'll also find these trainers in junior sizes, including our EasyOn pairs for the youngest athletes. These options have elasticated laces combined with a hook-and-loop strap to make them simple to put on and take off. In our kids' styles, the Max Air unit has a softer feel. Plus, comfy, flexible foam maximises comfort for all-day play.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike Air Max 90 white trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.