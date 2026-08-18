Women's Trainers

(513)
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
229,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
+7
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+7
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
139,99 €
Moon Shoe Energy
Moon Shoe Energy
Shop
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+9
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
+1
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Nike Air Rift Mesh Women's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Women's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Women's Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
+4
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
+8
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
129,99 €
Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot
Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot Shoes
Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot
Shoes
749,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoe
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoe
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
159,99 €
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
89,99 €
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Run Defy
Women's Road Running Shoes
59,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
139,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Bestseller
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low G Spiked
Air Jordan 1 Low G Spiked Golf Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low G Spiked
Golf Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
149,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
139,99 €
Nike Calm Elevation
Nike Calm Elevation Women's Slides
Nike Calm Elevation
Women's Slides
59,99 €
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
89,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
109,99 €
Nike P-6000 Tech
Nike P-6000 Tech Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000 Tech
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Golf Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Skate Shoes
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Skate Shoes
119,99 €
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
79,99 €
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
109,99 €
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
89,99 €
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Basketball Shoes
139,99 €
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Nike SB Force 58 Premium Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Skate Shoe
79,99 €
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
94,99 €
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Victory 2 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Victory 2 'Keely Hodgkinson' Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Victory 2 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Athletics Distance Spikes
219,99 €
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Victory Tour 4
Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Tour 4
Golf Shoes
209,99 €
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
+1
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
109,99 €
Kobe III Low Protro
Kobe III Low Protro Men's Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low Protro
Men's Basketball Shoes
189,99 €
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
94,99 €
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4
Basketball Shoes
129,99 €
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
134,99 €
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Victory Tour 4
Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Tour 4
Golf Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
269,99 €
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
269,99 €
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
179,99 €
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
159,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
289,99 €
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
249,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
269,99 €
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Women's shoes: unleash your power

You're a runner. A weightlifter. A committed cyclist. A passionate footie player. A dedicated HIIT enthusiast. Whatever your exercise passion, our women's trainers are built to help you achieve your potential. Expect carefully designed details such as custom tread patterns to suit the needs of your chosen sport and engineered uppers that support your foot through each stride and movement.

Lightweight uppers: the freedom to move

Because great sporting shoes should never weigh you down, we create our women's sports trainers with light, comfortable materials that set you free to fly. Breathable weaves that flex with each movement of your foot help you stay cool and focused as your body begins to generate heat, while durable leather and faux leather materials ensure your new footwear is built to go the distance. Heading out for an open trail run, or training in wet weather? We have specialist women's sneakers made with water-resistant membranes and finishes, so you can exercise in comfort through challenging conditions.

Supportive inner soles: train with confidence

A pair of specialist sports shoes is a must to protect your muscles and joints from shocks and impacts as you exercise. Shoes for women with our acclaimed Nike Air units built in provide light, responsive cushioning that won't weigh you down. Meanwhile, cushioned padding through the midsole soaks up the energy of each stride, jump and landing, helping to reduce pain and fatigue. If you like your footwear with a springy, propulsive feel, go for women's sneakers with our Nike Zoom Air units and ZoomX foam.

Engineered outsoles to unlock your potential

Our trainers for women come with outsoles designed for the unique needs of your sport, so you can build your performance from the ground up. Lightweight designs with grippy, removable spikes are perfect for lightning-fast track sprints. Meanwhile, durable rubber soles with lightly textured surfaces help you pound out the miles through tough road races and challenging marathons. Repping your team in a must-win footie fixture? Our women's shoe range includes football boots with a selection of stud styles to suit the playing surface and conditions you'll be tackling.

Nike's Move to Zero: protect our planet's future

Safeguarding the health of our environment needs us all to do our bit, so we created Nike's Move to Zero programme. It's a company-wide project with a focused purpose: to take our organisation to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. As part of this commitment, we divert an average of one billion plastic bottles from landfill each year, and repurpose them into high-performance yarns for our footwear and apparel. Ready to join us on the journey? Choose Nike women's trainers from our Sustainable Materials range.

Are women's trainers the same size as men's?

Because women's feet are often shaped differently to men's, we make our ladies' trainers in a size range to suit. Generally, women's shoes are slimmer overall and narrower around the heel. Meanwhile, a typical man's shoe is a similar width from heel to toe, and wider overall. Also, anatomical differences between men and women mean there's sometimes a need for different levels of cushioning. For example, women's arches tend to flatten more during walking, meaning that the right support is crucial.