High top trainers: shoes for slam-dunk performances
When we launched our first high top basketball shoe back in 1973, we were on a mission to create outstanding on-court footwear. We're still innovating today. Specially designed grips on the outsole combine exceptional traction with the freedom to move. Supportive padded collars protect your ankles. The result? High top trainers that help you perform at your peak.
Working on a new skateboard trick? You need footwear you can rely on. Nike hi-top trainers give extra support at the ankle to protect your joints when you're twisting, turning and landing. Breathable uppers come with added ventilation in key areas to keep you cool and focused, and grippy soles ensure maximum traction with your board.
Chosen by the world's top footie icons, collared football boots are a gamechanger for top-flight players. High tops ensure extra support as you move, turn, stop and pivot, plus a sock-like fit means your footwear feels like an extension of your body. For explosive acceleration, opt for pairs with Aerotrak plates on the soles. Chevron studs deliver multi-directional traction, while textured uppers enable ultimate ball control.