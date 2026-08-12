Older Kids

Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
54,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
74,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
44,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Shop
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
59,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
69,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
+7
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+5
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
37,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
34,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
24,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
94,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
+2
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
39,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
99,99 €
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
64,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
159,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Nike Swim Breaker
Nike Swim Breaker Older Kids' (Boys') 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Volley Shorts
Nike Swim Breaker
Older Kids' (Boys') 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Volley Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
39,99 €
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
19,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
29,99 €
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
74,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
69,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Swim Breaker
Nike Swim Breaker Older Kids' (Boys') 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Volley Shorts
Nike Swim Breaker
Older Kids' (Boys') 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Volley Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
74,99 €
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
64,99 €
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
129,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
39,99 €
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
99,99 €