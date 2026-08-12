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Women's Basketball Low Top Shoes

Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
Book 2 'White Label LX'
Book 2 'White Label LX' Men's Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Book 2 'White Label LX'
Men's Basketball Shoes
$210
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Just In
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
$165
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'Two 'Mirrored' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$180
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Basketball Shoes
$175
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
$170
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
$260

See Price in Bag

Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
$165
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'Two 'Gold Standard' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$210
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$180
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
$160
Giannis Freak 8
Giannis Freak 8 Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8
Basketball Shoes
$145
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
$105
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets'
Basketball Shoes
$260
Book 2 'JB'
Book 2 'JB' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'JB'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
$120
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
$145
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Luka 5 'Ghost' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Basketball Shoes
$170
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
$170